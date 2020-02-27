|
|
SHARON HALL
FADNESS, 67
LAKELAND - Sharon Hall Fadness, 67, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1952 in Bartow, FL to the late Edwin 'Jr.' and Alice Hall.
Sharon worked as a Respiratory Care Practitioner for many years. She was always helping others, and always there to lend an ear or a shoulder to cry on. Sharon's faith was very important to her. She was very involved with her family, and adored spending time with them.
Sharon is survived by her sons Shaun O'Steen and James O'Steen, sister Shirley Davis, brother Edwin James Hall, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Alan Fadness.
Services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Saturday February 29, 2020. Visitation from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM; service at 12:00 PM.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020