SHARON "KAY" HAVENS
SHARON 'KAY'
HAVENS, 77

LAKELAND - Sharon 'Kay' Havens, 77, peacefully entered eternal rest at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on November 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on January 16, 1943 in Osceola, Iowa to Perry and Wanda Harrell and spent most of her life in the Des Moines, Iowa area.
Kay brightened the lives of others, had a contagious smile and never met a stranger. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines where she met and then married the love of her life, Kent. Following Kent's retirement, they moved to Florida where Kay enjoyed travel, making new and lasting friendships and birdwatching on their small lake outside her back door.
Kay is survived by her husband, Kent, sons Gregory (Joan) and Steven, daughter Debby (Todd) McBurney, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and brother Gary (Marie) Harrell.
A graveside service for family and friends is pending.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
