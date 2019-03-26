SHARON KAY BROWN SMITH



LAKELAND - In the year of our Lord, 2019, on Friday March 22, Sharon Kay Brown Smith passed away. Her death is attributed to complications from cancer.

Sharon was born in Beckley, West Virginia on August 3, 1942, and lived in West Virginia during her younger years, later moving to Florida. She is a graduate of Lakeland Senior High School and Florida State University. Following her graduation she traveled extensively with her former husband supporting his military career, living overseas in Germany and the exotic Hawaiian Islands! Her love of travel never wavered! Her wanderlust took her to Europe, the Bahamas, South America and the Caribbean.

She is preceded in death by her mother Mae Lowe Brown, her father Jack Kenneth Brown, and her beloved fiancé, Steven Keers. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Smith Ho (Edward) and Susanna Janice Smith, and also by her son, Clifton Kenneth Smith (Summer). Sharon had four beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas Albert Ho, Annalisa Catherine Ho, Kensley Elizabeth Smith and Westin Fischer Smith.

Sharon's family was truly her life. When she wasn't doting over children and grandchildren or traveling, she volunteered at the Polk Museum of Art as a docent, she donated much time and effort to Talbot House Ministries, and most importantly, she served at All Saints' Episcopal Church in the lay ministry as well as Altar Guild and attended numerous bible studies. Sharon will be missed by many, many friends but especially missed by her former students from the IB school in Bartow where she taught English Literature for many years. Sharon leaves behind a legacy of wisdom through teaching, a legacy of community service through volunteerism, and most importantly a legacy of a deep, sacrificial love for her family.

A celebration of life will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to All Saints' or .

