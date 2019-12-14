|
|
SHARON LEE
EWING
HAINES CITY - Sharon Lee Ewing was born on June 28, 1941 to Martin L. & Lorraine O. (Baird) Ankeny. Sharon worked at Waters Instruments and IBM in Rochester MN while raising her two sons. She also taught Sunday school and enjoyed gardening. After her boys were grown; Sharon relocated with IBM living in Leander Texas until she retired. After Sharon retired she moved to Haines City FL. Sharon enjoyed traveling with Richard Creydt, her partner of over 30 years, and they would also spend summers with family fishing in Ely, MN. Sharon died peacefully at home in Haines City FL on November 21, 2019.
Sharon is survived by her partner, Richard Creydt; sons, William (Connie) Ewing Jr. and Robert (Renee) Ewing; grandsons, Zachary, Lucas, Cody, Nolan, and Logan; brother, Gary Ankeny; sister, Karen Scanlan; extended family, Brenda (Eric) Monn and Tammy Ewing; nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Lorraine Ankeny; brother-in-law, Gene Scanlan; and former husband, William J. Ewing Sr.
A celebration of life service will be held in Rochester, MN.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019