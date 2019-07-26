|
|
SHARON 'SHARIE' S. WEEKS, 71
LAKELAND - Sharon 'Sharie' S. Weeks, age 71, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Farmington, ME, on December 14, 1947, the only child of Eileen 'Tonie' and C. Clifford Sweet.
Sharie grew up in Lakeland, and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1965, where in the ninth grade she met and began dating her husband, Ted Weeks III.
Sharie attended the University of South Florida, where she graduated with a degree in French communications, and in the same year, she and Ted were married.
Sharie was very involved with her church, First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland, having served as an elder, initiating the Wednesday night study series and missions. She was also very involved in her community, whether playing tennis, participating as a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (or 'PEO'), serving as a leader for Bible Study Fellowship (or 'BSF'), leading a weekly bible study.
Sharie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her son, Ted (Jessica), her daughter, Liesl, and two granddaughters Marley Jay and Finley Wade, all of Lakeland, FL.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Presbyterian Church at 175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801, the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123; or a charity of your choosing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from July 26 to July 27, 2019