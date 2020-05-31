SHARON SMITH HICKMAN
It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Smith Hickman announces her passing on May 24, 2020 due to complications from cancer. She was 63 years old. Sharon was an exceptional wife, mother and friend to all who knew her. She was the core of her family.
Not one to seek the limelight, she was content to be a quiet achiever with a snarky wit.
She started her life in Silver Creek, NY; graduating from SUNY Fredonia University with a degree in microbiology. She met Mike in Baltimore while working at Johns Hopkins Hospital and they wed in September 1984. She, Mike and 3 month old Matt moved to Lakeland in 1986 where she helped build their family construction business, Hickman Homes, while raising four boys. She worked as a microbiologist at Lakeland Regional Hospital, Winter Haven Hospital and most recently at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa.
Everyone who knew her would agree that her most cherished role in life was being a devoted and amazing mom to her sons, Matt, Harrison, Miles and Hunter. For more than two decades, she carted her boys to sports practices, school activities and ended the day helping with homework. As adults, she was still there to guide them and help them find success. She looked forward to attending sporting events with each of them, including the Rays home opener and the UCF rivalry football game every year as tradition.
Sharon very much enjoyed traveling, hiking, visiting national parks, doing puzzles, gardening, and quilting. She was often working on several quilts at one time, making special ones for family and friends. An animal lover, she took care of many injured creatures and family pets over the years, Sharon was particularly fond of cats and showered hers with love.
Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Jessica, who died in infancy; and her parents, Ida and Richard Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mike Hickman; her son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Katie Hickman; her son, Harrison Hickman and his girlfriend, Rahima Reyes; her son Miles Hickman and his fiance, Zoe Fisher; her son, Hunter Hickman; her siblings, Sandy Ferber and Richard Smith Jr.; and her in-laws, Paul and Carolyn Hickman.
Mike and Sharon helped establish the Future Builders of America, a 501c3, in 2004. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to FBA in her honor. Donations can be made online at futurebuildersofamerica.org or by sending checks to: PO Box 429, Jensen Beach, FL 34958.
Due to the current nationwide health situation, a celebration of life will be held in the fall of 2020 when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Condolences can be sent to 5412 Strickland Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33812. The family would like to express their enormous gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and wonderful memories of Sharon that they have received. She will be deeply missed by her family and all she knew.
Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.