Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SHARON's life story with friends and family

Share SHARON's life story with friends and family

SHARON

THOMPSON, 47

Restaurant Manger



FT. MEADE - Sharon Thompson, 47, died 8/12/20. Graveside service Sat. 1pm Morrison Cemetery, Ft. Meade. Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store