1/1
SHARON THOMPSON-CAMERON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHARON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARON
THOMPSON-CAMERON, 64

BARTOW - Sharon Thompson - Cameron, age 64, passed away September 18, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Born September 28, 1955 in South Bend, IN, she was the daughter of the late Lester B. and Annie (Miller) Thompson. She was an Executive Administrative Assistant for the Polk County School Board for over 31 years. She enjoyed reading, taking cruises, gambling and shopping trips with friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dalton Cameron and sister Pamela Thompson. She is survived by her sister: Patricia Ann Thompson of Bartow, her brothers: Richard Thompson (Pam) of Casselberry, William David Thompson (Judy) of Hampton, Jerry Michael Thompson (Wanda) of Dunnellon, Leslie Byron Thompson (Chris) of Batavia, OH, along with many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many dear friends and the Prevatt Family.
A memorial graveside will be held on Friday, October 16th at 3:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved