SHARONTHOMPSON-CAMERON, 64BARTOW - Sharon Thompson - Cameron, age 64, passed away September 18, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.Born September 28, 1955 in South Bend, IN, she was the daughter of the late Lester B. and Annie (Miller) Thompson. She was an Executive Administrative Assistant for the Polk County School Board for over 31 years. She enjoyed reading, taking cruises, gambling and shopping trips with friends.She is preceded in death by her husband Dalton Cameron and sister Pamela Thompson. She is survived by her sister: Patricia Ann Thompson of Bartow, her brothers: Richard Thompson (Pam) of Casselberry, William David Thompson (Judy) of Hampton, Jerry Michael Thompson (Wanda) of Dunnellon, Leslie Byron Thompson (Chris) of Batavia, OH, along with many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many dear friends and the Prevatt Family.A memorial graveside will be held on Friday, October 16th at 3:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade. Condolences to family at