SHARONVIRGINIAMASSEY, 75WINTER HAVEN -Sharon Virginia Massey, 75, passed away on July 19, 2020.Sharon was born in Rochester, NY on February 8, 1945 to Leonard and Virginia Roberts (preceded in death). A long-time resident of Winter Haven, FL, she attended Winter Haven High School. She was married to her loving husband, Damon Massey, Sr. for 40 years. Sharon's flair and expertise for hairstyling was enjoyed by the community for over 50 years and she had a large clientele. Her skills for organizing and decorating social gatherings such as her high school reunion and weddings were highly sought after in the community. She dearly loved her family and devoted her life to them. Sharon was a long-time practicing Baptist and current member of Eagle Lake Baptist.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Damon Mas-sey Sr. and her grandson, Tellas Massey. She is survived by her siblings: Kay Widlacki (Felix), Edward Roberts (Sally) and Beth Knighten (Wayne Deck); her children: Misty Patterson-Hulsey (Michael), Kimberly Knowles, Damon Mas-sey, and Dama Massey; her grandchildren: Heather (Daniel) Carino, Logan Taylor (Adam Knight), Phoebe Condrey, Cory Patterson, Devin Massey, and Kaylee Merritt, as well as four great-grand-children.The family will receive friends Friday 24 July, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, Eagle Lake, FL with a service following immediately after at 1:00 P.M. Condolences may be sent to the family at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven, FL.