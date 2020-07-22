1/1
SHARON VIRGINIA MASSEY
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHARON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARON
VIRGINIA
MASSEY, 75

WINTER HAVEN -Sharon Virginia Massey, 75, passed away on July 19, 2020.
Sharon was born in Rochester, NY on February 8, 1945 to Leonard and Virginia Roberts (preceded in death). A long-time resident of Winter Haven, FL, she attended Winter Haven High School. She was married to her loving husband, Damon Massey, Sr. for 40 years. Sharon's flair and expertise for hairstyling was enjoyed by the community for over 50 years and she had a large clientele. Her skills for organizing and decorating social gatherings such as her high school reunion and weddings were highly sought after in the community. She dearly loved her family and devoted her life to them. Sharon was a long-time practicing Baptist and current member of Eagle Lake Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Damon Mas-sey Sr. and her grandson, Tellas Massey. She is survived by her siblings: Kay Widlacki (Felix), Edward Roberts (Sally) and Beth Knighten (Wayne Deck); her children: Misty Patterson-Hulsey (Michael), Kimberly Knowles, Damon Mas-sey, and Dama Massey; her grandchildren: Heather (Daniel) Carino, Logan Taylor (Adam Knight), Phoebe Condrey, Cory Patterson, Devin Massey, and Kaylee Merritt, as well as four great-grand-children.
The family will receive friends Friday 24 July, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, Eagle Lake, FL with a service following immediately after at 1:00 P.M. Condolences may be sent to the family at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven, FL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
mrs.Sharonwas the nicest lady ever got the meet at life careI am so glad I got to help take care of your mother she will be well missed I’m going to miss you miss Sharon Your family is in my prayers
leila hall
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am thankful God allowed Sharon in my life. I will miss the visits and phone calls.
My deepest sympathy to the family, the Lord gave and took a wonderful Lady.
Waymon and Jean Durrence
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved