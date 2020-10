SHAUNBAKERHAINES CITY-Shaun Baker, of Haines City FL, 48, passed away on 10/19/2020 from lung cancer.He is survived by his wife Sheela Baker; parents Bruce & Jeanie Baker; brother Matt Baker; daughters Karana Fenley (Cory Adams) and Shauna Baker and five grandchildren, Madison, Kira, Mitchum, Ella and Glaciea.A Celebration of Life will be held in January.Donations in Shaun's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice