SHAUN
DEMING
LAKELAND - Shaun Deming passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020. His bright smile will be missed. Shaun was born on July 21, 1965 in Memphis Tennessee. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School.
Shaun was the proud father of Myles Deming (Vanessa) and a successful businessman, operating Shaun's American Service for over 30 years.
Shaun enjoyed time with his family and friends and was pleased to host family gatherings. The family will cherish memories of an event in January when family and friends gathered to welcome his mother's return to Florida. Shaun was the consummate host to the many guests in attendance.
In addition to Myles, Shaun is survived by his mother, Diane Deming (Lakeland, Florida), his brother Mike Deming (Perry, Florida), his uncles, Jeff (Lakeland, Florida), and his aunts and uncles in Memphis, Tennessee: Philip, Carolyn, Ginger and Jimmy. His nieces and nephews Chelsea, Dylan, Clark, Santina and Jack will remember him fondly.
Shaun's dad Steve and his brother Mark predeceased him.
Those who knew and loved Shaun will forever miss his steady guidance, witty comments, and his willingness to lend a helping hand. He leaves an indelible impression upon friends and acquaintances alike.
To honor Shaun's wishes, there will not be a formal service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.