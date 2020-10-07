SHEILA KAYE MEANS, 51BARTOW - Sheila Kaye Means, age 51, passed away September 28, 2020 at her home in Bartow.She was born September 19, 1969 in Lakeland, FL. She was most recently a nanny. She enjoyed drawing, being outside in the yard, the ocean and talking. She was known for her love of religion and always willing to help in any way. She had an unconditional love for animals. She most especially loved her cat, Bones. Her children were everything to her.She was predeceased by her parents, Elbert Means and Dorothy Elliott, nephew Codey Means. She is survived by her daughters Tiffany Means and Ashley Straub, son James Means, granddaughter Ariel Means, sister Laura Prine, brother Gerald Means, nieces Kayla Prine and Lexie Means, nephew Hunter Prine.