SHELIA ANN
LEGGETT, 51
MULBERRY - Shelia Ann Leggett, age 51, of Mulberry, FL, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. She was a member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Winter Haven, FL.
She is survived by her husband: Roland Leggett, Jr., Mulberry, FL, three daughters: Shanitra (Ricardo) Hays, Valrico, FL, Takeera (John) Monroe, Lake Wales, FL, Zanyail (Rod) Leggett, Haines City, FL, mother
Martha Tullis, Headland, AL, 11 grand children.
Viewing Gause Funeral Home, Bartow, FL 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019. Funeral service will be at First Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Bartow at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Interment will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow, FL.
Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019