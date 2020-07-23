Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SHELIA's life story with friends and family

Share SHELIA's life story with friends and family

SHELIA

VERNETTE

KING, 58

Homemaker



MULBERRY - Shelia Vernette King, 58, passed 7/15/2020. A viewing will be held on Fri. 9:30-10:00 a.m. Svc. will be held at 10:00 a.m. Coney F.H



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store