SHELIA VERNETTE KING
SHELIA
VERNETTE
KING, 58
Homemaker

MULBERRY - Shelia Vernette King, 58, passed 7/15/2020. A viewing will be held on Fri. 9:30-10:00 a.m. Svc. will be held at 10:00 a.m. Coney F.H

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Coney Funeral Home
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Coney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Coney Funeral Home
1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 686-5006
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
To the family of Sister Shelia, I want to express to you my heartfelt sympathy and condolences. There's no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. I pray that God's peace and comfort surrounds you during this difficult time.
Pastor Antonio Wilkerson
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Coney Brothers Funeral Home
