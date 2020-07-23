To the family of Sister Shelia, I want to express to you my heartfelt sympathy and condolences. There's no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. I pray that God's peace and comfort surrounds you during this difficult time.
Pastor Antonio Wilkerson
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Coney Brothers Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.