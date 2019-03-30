Home

Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
SHERRI MOORE KNEZ


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHERRI MOORE KNEZ Obituary
SHERRI MOORE
KNEZ, 59

WINTER HAVEN - Sherri Moore Knez, 59, of Winter Haven gain-ed her wings on Friday, March 15th, 2019.
Sherri was born October 1st, 1959 in Franklin, Indiana to her loving parents Dr. Morris Bill and Jo Ann Moore. They survive.
Sherri married the love of her life Rick P. Knez on January 10th, 1981 and together they raised two loving sons Kristopher (Kate) Knez and Jeffrey (Jamie) Knez. They survive.
Sherri is also survived by her sweet sisters Debra (Thom) Blanton and Kara Ruth Moore. Her many precious nieces and nephews and wonderful In-Laws and 'Out-Laws.'
Sherri is preceded in death by her brother Billy Jo Moore.
Sherri's greatest loves were spending time with her family, The Chicago Cubs, Yellow Daisies and The Wizard of Oz.
Sherri showed us all what real Strength, Love and Determination meant. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and never backed down.
We know she is healed now and will be our 'Yellow Butterfly' showing us she is always with us and that she is happy. She will be greatly missed by all of us but we will keep her alive with all the wonderful memories and stories we all share.
Cremation Rights have been accorded by Steele's Family Funeral Services and a private Family 'Celebration of Life' has been celebrated to honor Sherri.
Sherri you can now fly 'Over the Rainbow.' Donations can be made in Sherri's name to: Winter Haven Hospital Cassidy Cancer Center (Infusion Center), 200 Ave F N.E., Winter Haven, FL 33881 or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
