DR. SHERROD
RANSOME CAMPBELL III, 82
LAKELAND - Dr. Sherrod Ransome Campbell III, 82, passed away, as a result of Pulmonary Fibrosis, on January 18th, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida surrounded by his family.
Sherrod was born in Mansfield Georgia on May 16, 1937, to Dorothy Benton Campbell and Sherrod Ransome Campbell Junior. He graduated from Newton County High in 1955, attended North Georgia Military Academy as a Freshman and then graduated from Georgia Tech in 1960, with a Degree in Industrial Management. While attending Georgia Tech, he was a member of the ATO fraternity and the ROTC. After Georgia Tech, he served for six years in the Army Reserves and worked for Standard Oil Agency in Lakeland, Florida. Sherrod continued his education at Emory University Dental School. While attending Emory, he was a member of Xi Psi Phi dental fraternity and also served as their president. After he graduated from Emory in 1970, he practiced Dentistry for 35 years in Lakeland, Florida.
Sherrod was very active in his community. In 1962, he became a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Vanguard Sunday School Class, of which he was president twice. For many years Sherrod also lived in Georgia in the summers and attended the Cornelia United Methodist Church. Furthermore, he was on the board at the Lakeland YMCA and served as president. Sherrod was also on the board of the Polk County Dental Association and served as president. Additionally, he served on the Lakeland Yacht and County Club Board, the VISTE' Board and was involved with the Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine. Sherrod was also a volunteer for Sun and Fun for 35 years and served on their Executive Board.
For people who knew Sherrod, they would say he lived life to the fullest and was a masterful storyteller. He also had a love for aviation, he built seven experimental aircraft which included four Glasairs. After retirement, Sherrod spent much of his time at his hanger at the Lakeland Regional Airport. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA Chapter 454. In addition, he belonged to QB, Quiet Birdmen. Golfing was another passion, he really enjoyed his traveling golf buddies and golfing all over Central Florida. Sherrod loved attending the Lakeland Dreadnaught football games and being a Century Club member. You could also find him in the bleachers cheering on the Florida Southern Mocs Basketball team.
Sherrod married the love of his life, Dolores, on January 7th, 1961. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary last week. He is survived by his three children, Kevin Campbell (Masha) Courtney Campbell-Reich (Greg), and Kimberly Attell (Michael), his four grandchildren, Spencer, Claire, Sophia, and Parker, his three siblings Carole Bracy Brown, Barbara 'Bede' Campbell and Dr. Grady Campbell, as well as, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was a good friend and loyal friend to many people over his lifetime.
Please join the family celebrating Sherrod's life on January 25th, 2020, First United Methodist Church at 10 am, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland Florida. In lieu of flowers please donate to Sun and Fun, https://www.flysnf.org/donate/ or First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Online Giving : FirstUMC .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020