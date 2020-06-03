SHERRY J.MACBLANE, 73BARTOW - Sherry J. MacBlane, 73, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.She was born October 8, 1946 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Harry and Jean (Fram-pton) DePew. She was a School Bus Driver for Elmira City School District. She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Bartow, 'Easter Baskets' Lady of Bartow, American Legion Auxiliary and a Chamber of Commerce Diplomat.She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Larry MacBlane (2018) and daughter Sunny English (2009). She is survived by her daughter; Joette MacBlane of Lakeland, son: Lance MacBlane of Lakeland, son-in-law: Chris English of Bartow, two grandchildren: Marissa English and William English.Family will receive friends Tuesday June 9, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 500 W. Stuart St, Bartow. A visitation also will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM with memorial services at 10:30 AM at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.Masks are required in the church.