LAKELAND - Sherry J. Shelton, 81, died April 15, 2019, surrounded by her family who loved her very much. She is survived by her sister Betty Scott, brothers J.W. and Gary Shelton, daughter Robin Tillett, son in-law Sean Tillett and grandchildren Kelsey and Ethan Tillett. She is preceded in death by parents, Ferris and Velma Shelton.
Sherry was an amazing mother, grandmother and sister who was always doing something for others and an incredible friend to many whom she loved dearly. She worked hard every day of her life and never let obstacles stand in her way.
No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805. Her family will forever be grateful for the care they provided to Sherry.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
