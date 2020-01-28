|
SHERRY JEAN
KWASNIAK
LAKELAND - Sherry Jean Kwasniak, 54 of Lakeland, Florida born in Plant City, Florida entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Walter Kwasniak and children Alicia Lowe, Walter Kwasniak IV, and Christine Kwasniak; 12 grandchildren all of Lakeland; her mother Peggy Cardell McKinney of Lakeland; siblings, Marsha Oestreich (Chris) of Lakeland her twin sister Sheryl Floyd (Keith) of Lithia, Randy Riley (Kathy) of Lakeland, Richard Riley (Cindy) of Mulberry and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles Riley and brother Danny Riley.
Sherry was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be near her grandchildren. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Sherry will be greatly missed.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020