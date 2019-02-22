Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Water Church
1770 Gilbert St
Eagle Lake, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Living Water Church
1770 Gilbert St
Eagle Lake, FL
View Map
SHERRY "DENISE" PACKARD

SHERRY
'DENISE'
PACKARD, 57

HAINES CITY - Mrs. Sherry 'Denise' Packard, age 57, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, February 17, 2019. The angels came down from heaven and took her to be with her mother and other loved ones that passed before.
Denise was born March 5, 1961, to Edwin and Dona (Page) Waters at Lake Wales Hospital. She was a lifetime resident of Polk County. Denise was a devoted wife, mother, sister and nana. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including many family cookouts, vacations to Boca Grande and to their property in Georgia.
Denise is survived by her loving & devoted family: husband of 16 yrs: Steve Packard of Haines City, 3 sons: Wayne (Angelica) Barger of Lakeland, Willie (Jessica) Walker of Winter Haven, Josh (Anna) Walker of Haines City, 4 brothers: Larry (Belinda) Waters of Dundee, Mike (Renea) Waters of Polk City, Keith Waters of Auburndale, Myron Waters of Lakeland, sister Danita Chancy of Auburndale, 8 grandchildren: Donavon, Rachel, Timmy, Trinity, Bama, Piper, Makayla & Josh.
A celebration of Denise's life will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 23rd at Living Water Church, 1770 Gilbert St., Eagle Lake, FL, 33839. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am at the church.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
