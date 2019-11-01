|
|
SHERRY
PUTMAN
Teacher
LAKELAND - Sherry Putman, 71, of Lakeland died Wed-nesday, October 23, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born September 16, 1948, in Quincy, Illinois, to Russell and Margaret (Dorsey) Bracy who preceded her in death.
She is survived by a brother, Michael (Lin-da) Bracy of Cross Hill, South Carolina, and a sister, Susan (Eric) Mutrux of Ballwin, Missouri. Another bro-ther, Jeffrey, died in 1976.
She married David Putman at St. Mary Catholic Church in Quincy in 1970. He survives. Also surviving are daughters Kristen (Putman) Tidwell of Lakeland and Ann Putman of Mulberry. Sherry graduated from Illinois State University in 1969 with a BA in English and Speech and for most of her professional life taught high school English, most of which was in Polk County. She retired from George Jenkins High School in 2012, having been there since that school opened in 1993. She will be remembered as a kind and loving parent and teacher.
Burial of ashes will be at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019