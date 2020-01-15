Home

SHERYL LYNN SPIVEY


1968 - 2020
SHERYL LYNN SPIVEY Obituary
SHERYL LYNN
SPIVEY, 51

LAKELAND - Sheryl Lynn Spivey, 51, passed away after a long and courageous battle against ovarian cancer on January 12, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland, FL. She was born on June 7, 1968 in Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Coy Spivey; parents Louise Costine (Bobby) and Gerald Cochran (Gloria); sisters Angie Wiggins (Shawn) and Tiffany Pangborn (Johnny); daughters Ryan Sherm-an and Jill Mize; sons Justin (Petherine) and Jason Spivey; grandchildren Dakota and Madysen Mize; nieces and nephews Shawna (James), Brendon (Aly-ssa), Joshua, Hunter, Summer and great nieces and nephews Taylor, Jacin, Weston, Paisley, and Karissa. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following: Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 3305 or Ovarian Cancer Support Group of Polk County Florida, 6842 Hartsworth Dr, Lakeland FL, 33813.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
