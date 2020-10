Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SHIRKERA's life story with friends and family

Share SHIRKERA's life story with friends and family

SHIRKERA MARIE

WELCH, 38



RIVERVIEW-Shirkera Marie Welch, died 10/18/20. Services & interment entrusted to Miller and Hill Funeral Directors, Alexandria, Louisana. Holmes Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store