|
|
SHIRLEY A.
HELMICK, 83
BLAIRSVILLE, GA. - Mrs. Shirley A. Helmick, age 83, a resident of Blairsville, GA, formerly of Auburndale, passed away May 6, 2019.
Mrs. Helmick was born July 30,1935, in Volga, West Virginia to Ray and Ethel (Cutright) White. She was a homemaker, resident of Auburndale for about 45 years from W.VA. and a very strong Christian Lady. Shirley enjoyed hand sewing, crocheting and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Randy Helmick; grandson Mickey Whatley; 3 brothers: Archie, Ross & Scott; 3 sisters: Eugenia Benson, Izetta Lynch and Isabelle Nutter.
Shirley is survived by her loving family: 2 daughters: Russella Whatley of Blairsville, GA, Roberta (Marlin) Dettinger of Dundee, FL, brother Curtis (Thelma) White of Volga, W.VA., 2 sisters: Izola Marple of Buckhannon, W.VA, Minetta (Wayne) Lewis of W.VA., 4 grandchildren and 5 gt. grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 9th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Kersey Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10th at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2019