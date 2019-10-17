|
SHIRLEY ANN (BENSON) BLACKWELDER
LAKELAND - Shirley Ann (Benson) Blackwelder, 83, of Winter Haven, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on October 11, 2019.
Shirley was a shining example of a loving Christian woman and shared the love of God with everyone she met.
She is survived by her four children: Donna Driggers of Lakeland, Kim Duncan of Lake Wales, Robert Blackwelder of Fort Myers and Beverly Hartley of Bartow. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Brandi Moore, Ken Howard, Sarah Driggers, Derek Howard, John Seymour, Robert Howard, Lindsay Blackwelder, Trever Hartley, Regina Hull, Jenna Blackwelder, Anna Driggers, Cassie Blackwelder as well as 20 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday at Bartow First Assembly of God at 9:30am with a celebration of her life at 10:30am. http://www.casketstore.net/obituaries/shirley-a-blackwelder/1154/
Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019