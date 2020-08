Or Copy this URL to Share

SHIRLEY ANN

HOBBS, 84



LAKELAND - Shirley Ann Hobbs, 84, of Lakeland passed away August 9, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Shirley was born in Lake Wales, FL. She is preceded in death by husband of 44 years Hulon J., brother Burtice Harris, and her granddaughter Lindsey Hobbs Colegrove.

Ms. Hobbs is survived by son Richard (LaDonna) Hobbs of Georgia, daughter Angela Hobbs of Lakeland, sisters, Monica Hodge, Barbra San-born, Janice Robbins, all of Lakeland, 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Services: graveside at Oak Hill Burial Park August 22, 2020 at 10:00.



