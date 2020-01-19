Home

SHIRLEY ANNE CORY

SHIRLEY ANNE CORY Obituary
SHIRLEY ANNE
CORY, 80

LAKELAND - Shirley Anne Cory, 80, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Bowen of Millport, NY and Mary Compton of Elmira, NY; brother, Kenneth Cook of Elmira, NY; son, Willard Baldwin; and daughter, Jenny Linne Knapp. She is survived by her son, Mahlon Baldwin and his wife Joanne; daughters, Penny Baldwin, Kim Baldwin and Kelly Joe Morton; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister and brother in law, Rebecca and Donald Brimmer of Pine City, NY; brother, William Cook of Carrolltown, PA. Special thanks to her companion, Betty Eastman, and her niece and nephew, Patricia and William Heathcoe for taking care of her.
Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
