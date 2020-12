Or Copy this URL to Share

SHIRLEY BOUCK

HENDERSON, 88



LAKELAND - Shirley Bouck Henderson, 88, passed away on 11/21/20. Memorial Svc. will be 3PM on Sun. 12/6, at Griffin Baptist Church.



