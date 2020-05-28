SHIRLEY DENHAM LAKELAND - Our beloved sister Shirley 'Jean "JEANETTE" May
SHIRLEY 'JEANETTE' DENHAM

LAKELAND - Our beloved sister Shirley 'Jeanette' Denham went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020. She died under the gentle compassionate care of Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Msgt Amos Denham, Retired.
Jeanette is survived by her three sisters, Maria 'Joanne' Thomas (Rich) of Lakeland, FL, Rhonda Lang (Butch) of Kentucky and Leanna Boynton (Tom) of Illinois. She is also survived by deeply loved cousins, treasured nieces and nephews, from both her own family and the Denham family; many wonderful friends in the Foxwood communities and her lifelong friend Leah Palm of Kansas.
Serving in the military Jeanette and Amos saw a lot of the world as well as most of the United States. They spent 15 years in Hawaii where Jeanette served in many volunteer positions in support of military families.
A Celebration of her life will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland FL.

Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
