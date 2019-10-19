|
|
SHIRLEY
INGLIS, 94
LAKELAND - Shirley J. Inglis passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, OH.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Inglis in 2016. She is survived by her children, Christine Pease, Scott Inglis, Eric Inglis and Pat Inglis.
A memorial service will conducted on Monday 10/21/19, 9:00 am in the auditorium at Estates at Carpenters, 1001 Carpenters Way, Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Hospice will be appreciated. Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019