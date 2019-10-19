Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY INGLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY INGLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY INGLIS Obituary
SHIRLEY
INGLIS, 94

LAKELAND - Shirley J. Inglis passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, OH.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Inglis in 2016. She is survived by her children, Christine Pease, Scott Inglis, Eric Inglis and Pat Inglis.
A memorial service will conducted on Monday 10/21/19, 9:00 am in the auditorium at Estates at Carpenters, 1001 Carpenters Way, Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Hospice will be appreciated. Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now