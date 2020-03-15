|
SHIRLEY J. SCHIFF GSCHWENDER, 70
LAKELAND - Shirley J. Schiff Gschwender, 70, Lakeland, Florida, went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 3, 2020.
She was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky and lived in Southern Indiana before moving to Fl in her early teens. She is survived by her husband Charles E. Gschwender Jr. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years John B. Schiff and her parents, Virginia Forchee Connell and Delbert Forchee.
Shirley worked in retail sales for many years and retired from JC Penny & Co after 35 years of service. Shirley was a devout Christian and wanted everyone to be saved. She loved her family, friends and all animals. She had many hobbies including crocheting, cooking and collecting Disney figurines. Shirley enjoyed traveling, taking cruises and keeping in touch with family, friends and loved ones.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the SPCA Florida Adoption Center, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland, Fl 33813 or a .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020