SHIRLEY JO

TERRY, 75



POLK CITY - Shirley Jo Terry, age 75, passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1944 in Cooter, Missouri to Joel & Idabelle Cooprider.

Shirley was a resident of Polk City since her teenage years where she helped take care of her home and family. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church, loved quilting, sewing and had an interest in art. Shirley is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: James Terry, Daughter: Kasandra Kaleel, Brothers: Sonny & Pat and Sisters: Jean & Viva.

She is survived by Daughter: Shanna (Michael) Monday of Polk City, Son: James (Susan) Terry of Texas, 5 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren & 3 Great-Great-Grand-children. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store