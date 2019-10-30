|
|
SHIRLEY JOAN
SMITH, 81
PENSACOLA - Shirley Joan Smith, 81, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on 10/24/2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to parents John and Stella Coulter, on 10/11/1938 in Bartow, Florida. She graduated from Bartow High School in 1957.
Shirley worked in the home during her 61 years of marriage. Being a military family, there were lots of adventures in new duty stations. Shirley was adventurous and favorite memories include boonie stomping and cave exploring while stationed on Guam. Never did her two kids leave for school without a hot breakfast and her ability to make everything she did special was because of the love for her family and others. Shirley was a fighter to the end. After four battles with cancer, she was finally taken from us but we're blessed by God to have a year to reminisce and love each other even more deeply than before.
Shirley enjoyed Milestone Baptist Church Senior Woman's group, volunteered in the church nursery and prior to her illness participated in the clean-up and maintenance of the Pensacola Humane Society's Pet Cemetery.
Shirley met Jerauld H. Smith in 1958. They were married on June 6, 1958 in Pensacola, Florida. Together they raised 2 children: Jerauld H. Smith Jr. and Vicki Smith.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerauld H. Smith, two children Jerauld H. Smith Jr. (Mary Jane) of Slidell LA and Vicki Smith of Pensacola, 5 grandchildren, 10 great - grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by John Coulter (father), Stella Grooms (Coulter) Benfield (mother), Helen Hicks (sister) and Betty Jean Simmons (sister).
The family has entrusted Pensacola Memorial Gardens with the arrangements. A Visitation with Service Immediately After is scheduled for 11/2/19 from 10 till 11 AM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Jerauld H Smith Jr. (son) Associate Pastor at Grace Memorial Church in Slidell, LA and Jim Harris, Pastor at Milestone Baptist Church will officiate the ceremony.
A reception will follow at Milestone Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pensacola Humane Society.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019