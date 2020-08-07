SHIRLEY LAVERNE MCLEOD



BARTOW - Shirley Laverne McLeod was born July 7, 1934 in Bartow, FL to Earl (Mack) and Ruth McLeod. She was a 1952 graduate of Summerlin Institute, Bartow, Florida and married Greg Presley on December 26th, 1952. On December 14, 1953, she gave birth to a son, Earl, named after her Father.

Shirley was a Bookkeeper at several banks as she moved around the country with her husband in the Air Force. She began college in 1963 and persevered through 6 different colleges to ultimately graduate Suma Cum Laude in the first graduating class of University of Central Florida in 1970 with her degree in education. She taught in elementary and middle schools in Chipley and Mascot, FL before pursuing her graduate studies at University of Florida, ultimately graduating with a PHD in Education.

In 1978 Shirley met James Wright Beville III, through a Scuba Dive Club. He taught her to dive and they fell in love on a dive trip to the Caribbean. They were married and enjoyed 42 years together in Gainesville and Orlando, FL. Their travels included a mission trip to Russia and a trip to Spain as well as vacations all over the US.

Shirley passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Palm Coast, Fl reaching the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her Father and her Mother.

Graveside Celebration of Life will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 PM in Evergreen Cemetery, Gainesville, Florida.

Surviving is her husband, James Wright Beville III of Gainesville; her son Rev. Earl G. Presley and wife Renee of Palm Coast, FL; her sister Martha Douberly of Jacksonville, FL; nephew Shannon Douberly and niece Lisa Douberly Skelton; two grandchildren Jesse Presley and Lauren Presley of Kilgore, TX; one great granddaughter Lillith of Kilgore, TX.

Memorials can be made in the name of: Dr. Shirley Presley Beville to: The Florida Museum-Butterfly Rainforest, Address: 3215 Hull Rd, Mic-anopy, FL 32667, Phone: (352) 846-2000

Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.



