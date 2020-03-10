|
SHIRLEY M.
SCOTT, 85
BARTOW - Shirley M. Scott, age 85, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Lakeland. Born November 4, 1934 in Wauchula, she was the daughter of the late Eston and Tressie Keene. Mrs. Scott worked as an administrative assistant for the Polk County 4H Extension Office in Bartow. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow.
Along with her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Dane Ellis, children David R. Scott, Jr., Kitty Scott Watson, Bill Ellis, Anita Ellis, and Missy Ellis. She is survived by a loving family that includes her children: Merritt Scott of Bartow, Sylvia Scott (Steve Nemeth) of Lakeland, Rita Ellis of Lakeland, sister, Irene Redding (Bobby Joe) of Soperton, GA, grandchildren: Brittney Scott, Whitney Scott, Holly Scott, Nikki Hall, great grandchildren: Peyton Parrish and Allyanna Robinson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020