|
|
SHIRLEY M.
SMITH, 91
LAKELAND - Shirley M. Smith, 91, of Lakeland, passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1928 in St. Clair, Michigan to the late Leonard and Mary Thomas.
She worked for Chrysler Corp. for 35 years, retired, and moved to Lakeland, Florida.
Shirley is survived by her son, Thomas P. Smith of Michigan; grandchildren, Tommy Smith and Chris Smith, of Michigan; great-grandchildren, Max Smith, Hayden Smith, Amelia Smith, Bennett Smith all of Michigan; brother, Bud Thomas of Maryland.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at lakelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019