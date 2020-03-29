|
|
SHIRLEY MARIE HAND, 81
LAKELAND - On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Shirley M. Hand went to be with the Lord, at home, while in the arms of her daughter, Debi and son-in-law, Jerry.
Shirley was born on November 9, 1938 in Lakeland, Florida to Farris and Velma Combee.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Harold Wayne Hand, father and mother, Farris and Velma Combee, grandparents, Jasper and Pattie Reynolds, brothers, Carlos, Leroy and Alvis (Bo) Combee. Shirley is survived by daughter, Deborah 'Debi' Hand Walton, son-in-law, Jerry Walton, sons, Ronald 'Ronnie' and James Brian Hand, grandsons, Matthew, Gabriel and Joshua McClamma, Zachary 'Zack' Hand, granddaughter, Savannah Hand, great granddaughter, Diane Marie and another great grandchild on the way, sisters, Irma Walker, Murnah Sexton, Dorothy Collins, sister-in-law, Mary Combee, many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives galore, along with many friends through all walks of her life. Shirley was a lifelong member of Gapway Baptist Church and resident of Lakeland.
Shirley was a hardworking woman with a great sense of humor who was a loving, caring and praying mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, relative and friend to many. Along with being a housewife and mother, Shirley supplied her community with fresh produce @ Hand's Produce on Combee Rd. She always took great care of her customers, shelling their peas, etc. while she listened to her Gospel/Bluegrass music. She always had a smile and a kind word to greet you, an ear to listen, a generous and compassionate heart to pray with and for you. Shirley loved Jesus and she loved her family. She dedicated her entire life to her family. She was the heartbeat of her family and the glue that kept them all together.
Shirley was a kind and dear lady who touched many lives, was loved dearly by many and will be greatly missed by all.
Due to the China Coronavirus, only a private graveside service is allowed to be held on Tuesday, March 31, 1p.m. @ Oak Hill Burial Park.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Flowers may be delivered to Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com and or cards for the family may be sent to: Deborah Walton PO Box 92272 Lakeland, FL 33804-2272.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020