SHIRLEY MAY

STREEB



LAKELAND - Born May 10, 1940 in Arlington Heights, Illinois to Walter and Viola Schuler; Shirley died peacefully Friday May 1st, 2020 at her home.

She moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1975. She was employed by Scotty's Hardware as Inventory Manager retiring from there in 2005. Shirley was a Christian and a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Shirley loved and enjoyed her family and often hosted holiday gatherings at her home. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She followed most sports and was an avid Buccaneers fan!

Surviving are: brothers, James, Leonard, Roger (Mary), Ralph (Sharon) and Dennis (LuAnn) Schuler; sister, Joyce Wimmer; daughter, Michelle (Steve) NeSmith of Chassahowitzka, son, Mike Dobbs of Lakeland, daughter, Kelly (Richard) Noland of Lakeland; grandchildren, Aimee' Waters, Aman-da (Kevin) Marshall, Tina (Aaron) Neary, David Dobbs, Courtney (Justin) Yanello, Logan and Kelsey Noland, Samira Halabi, Luke Noland and Brianna Dobbs; great grandchildren, Alexis, Ally-sa, Elijah, Carson and Landon.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Lakeland, Fl. The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice, Advent Connerton, and Florida Presbyterian Homes, for providing care with kindness and love.

Visitation will be Wednesday May 6, 1pm followed by the funeral at 2 at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hall Dr. (due to the restrictions on Covid-19 attendance at the visitation and funeral will be limited to 10 people at a time). Burial will follow the service at Glen-Abby Memorial Gardens in Auburndale.





