SHIRLEY
SMITH, 75
LAKELAND - Mrs. Shirley Smith, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday August 23, 2019. Shirley was born on October 28, 1943, in Gideon, Missouri. She was an Auburndale resident since 1974, formerly of Lakeland. Mrs. Smith was a faithful member of Carter's Baptist Church of Lakeland.
Shirley worked many years in the banking industry, which included time of service with Barnett Bank, Bank of America and retired from Citizens Bank and Trust. Mrs. Smith was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She will be missed.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Nancy (Dick) Saxon of Winter Haven, Joann (Hank) King of Auburndale and Joy McClain of Groveland; sister, Glenda Wendle of Lake Alfred; grandchildren, Gary (Amy) Murphy, Brandon (Am-ber) Skipper and Danielle (James) Brown; niece, Carolyn Cabanas; five great grandchildren and one great niece.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, James (Buck) Smith.
Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Funeral service to be held at Carters Baptist Church, 4915 US Hwy 92, Lakeland, FL 33801, at 10 a.m., on Thursday, August 29, 2019, with burial to follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019