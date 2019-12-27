Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
Shirley Hilligoss
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
Shirley Yvonne Hilligoss Obituary
SHIRLEY
YVONNE
HILLIGOSS (Tice)

6/19/37-12/24/19

MULBERRY - Shirley Yvonne Hilligoss(Tice), age 82, peacefully passed away on December 24, 2019.
She was born in Tift County Georgia on June 19, 1937.
She is preceded in death by her first husband William Tice, son Larry (Wanda) Tice and her second husband Delbert Hilligoss.
Shirley and William had 6 children; Shirley (Jimbo), William 'Bo' (Allen,), Kenneth (Martha), Lorene & Valtena; 16 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren & 4 great-great grandchildren.
Shirley is greatly missed by all including her two fur babies, Tiny and Tinkerbell.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5-6pm at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Celebration of Life service at 6pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL
Published in Ledger from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
