SHIZUKO K. WRIGHT 'SUZIE,' 82
LAKELAND - Shizuko K. Wright, 'Suzie,' 82, of Lakeland, Florida passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Shizuko was born to the late Yutaka (Hachuda) Kamegaya and Sakie Kamegaya in Tokyo, Japan on August 30, 1938.
Shizuko was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Floyd C. Wright, her brothers Tadao Kamegaya, Tadashi Kamegaya, of Japan, sisters, Matsue Kamegaya Martindale, and Yuki Kamegaya Heffernan of CA.
She and Floyd met in Tokyo, Japan while she was a model and actress and he proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. They were engaged and married in Tokyo, Japan in 1961 shortly thereafter moving to the United States. They eventually settled in the Greater Philadelphia area for some years and raised two children, Michele & Craig. Shizuko took a keen interest in the Entrepreneurial spirit in American Business and she became a United States Citizen in 1971. Shortly after, she and Floyd, along with their two children moved to Florida in 1974 where they started their first Business Venture.
Throughout the years Shizuko & Floyd owned & operated many successful Restaurant Businesses for more than 35 years. She truly achieved the American Dream!
Shizuko is survived by her two devoted children, daughter, Michele Wright Yablun and her husband, Jeff of Leesburg, VA, and son, Craig and his wife, Jennifer of Lakeland, FL; and grandchildren, Christopher Wright and his wife, Amanda, Andrew Yablun, Douglas Yablun, Melissa Howells and her husband, Michael, Riley Wilson, Hannah Chumney and great grandchildren, Carter Wright, Lilly Jenkins, William Howells and Wyatt Howells, along with many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members throughout the United States and in Japan.
Funeral Services will be Private. Shizuko's Funeral & Burial Service for her final resting place will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida where she will be laid to rest with her loving husband, Floyd C. Wright.
Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
in her Memory. Words of comfort may be expressed at www.heathfuneralchapel.com