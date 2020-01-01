Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
SISTO GATTO
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
SISTO GEORGE "NOOK" GATTO


1938 - 2019
SISTO GEORGE "NOOK" GATTO Obituary
SISTO
GEORGE 'NOOK' GATTO, 81

LAKE WALES - Sisto George 'Nook' Gatto of Lake Wales passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
He was born August 10, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Amerigo and Elizabeth Gatto; he came here from California 19 years ago. He was a retired branch manager, member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 71 of Lake Wales.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Janet Gatto and three brothers, Jerry Gatto (Mary), Kurt Gatto and Karl Gatto.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father David Vargas officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Legion Post 71 (2534 Shriner Drive, Lake Wales, FL 33898). Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
