SONDRA SUE
STANSEL, 70
BARTOW - Sondra Sue Stansel, age 70, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Lakeland.
Born January 18, 1949 in Wichita, KS, she was the daughter of the late Irby and Twila (Williams) Wylie. Mrs. Stansel retired from the Polk County School Board after over 30 years of service as a teacher at Lewis Elementary in Fort Meade and a Media Specialist at Fort Meade Middle Senior High School. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bartow and the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
Sue is survived by her husband of 46 years, John P. Stansel, III of Bartow, her daughter, Ann Stansel and husband Daniel Auto of Bartow, her sisters: Jean Wylie of Wilcox, AZ, Francine Wylie of League City, TX and Linda Wylie of Benson, AZ. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren: Alex, Thomas, Lucas, Joshua, and Isabel.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10th from 5pm to 7pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church of Bartow, 355, South Florida Ave. in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020