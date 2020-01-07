Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Bartow
355, South Florida Ave
Bartow, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SONDRA STANSEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SONDRA SUE STANSEL


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SONDRA SUE STANSEL Obituary
SONDRA SUE
STANSEL, 70

BARTOW - Sondra Sue Stansel, age 70, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Lakeland.
Born January 18, 1949 in Wichita, KS, she was the daughter of the late Irby and Twila (Williams) Wylie. Mrs. Stansel retired from the Polk County School Board after over 30 years of service as a teacher at Lewis Elementary in Fort Meade and a Media Specialist at Fort Meade Middle Senior High School. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bartow and the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
Sue is survived by her husband of 46 years, John P. Stansel, III of Bartow, her daughter, Ann Stansel and husband Daniel Auto of Bartow, her sisters: Jean Wylie of Wilcox, AZ, Francine Wylie of League City, TX and Linda Wylie of Benson, AZ. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren: Alex, Thomas, Lucas, Joshua, and Isabel.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10th from 5pm to 7pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church of Bartow, 355, South Florida Ave. in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SONDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -