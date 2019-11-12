|
|
SONYA LEE
FRANTZ, 56
LAKE WALES - On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Sonya Lee Frantz went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was born August 8, 1963 in Lake Wales, Florida, the daughter of the Late Robert L. Meeks and Elaine Wingate.
Sonya retired from the Polk County School Board in 2018. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, painting and playing bingo with her many friends. She will always be remembered for her kindness of the underprivileged and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by two daughters Cara Lee Frantz of Port Huron, MI, Cassie Lynn Frantz of Clyde, MI, two sisters Beverly Meeks Smith of LaFollette, TN, Sylvia Lynn Jones of Charleston, MO and three grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 6:00PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019