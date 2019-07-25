|
|
SOPHIA ANN EXARHOS, 94
BARTOW - Sophia Ann Exarhos, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Bartow Regional Medical Center in Bartow.
In life, Sophia nourished joy in those who knew or encountered her with a capacious laugh, an indefatigable strength, and a tenacious spirit.
She was born on September 6, 1924 in Steubenville, Ohio, to John and Anna (Prokorym) Zysko. After graduating from Steubenville High School, Sophia worked in assembly plants on B-24 bombers to support the Allied war effort in both Europe and the Pacific. Following the end of World War II, she met and married Nicholas John Exarhos on June 1, 1946 in Weirton, West Virginia.
A homemaker and mother of three daughters, Sophia moved to central Florida with Nick and her young family in 1953. She began to work shortly thereafter for the Polk County school system as a secretary at Bartow Junior High (now Bartow Middle) School until her retirement. She also served her community working as a bartender at the Bartow Country Club.
When she had a free moment from work to get out and 'galavant,' as she called it, Sophia loved to travel - especially to Las Vegas for the shows and slots! Closer to home in Bartow, she enjoyed swimming and waterskiing, and delighted in exercising her agile mind with nimble hands by sewing, crocheting, crafting, and cooking for her friends and family.
Sophia is survived by her daughters Diana (Rex) Miller and Marcella (Wayne) Cook; five grandchildren: Angela (Paul) Jenkins, Brian Aultman, Christopher (Emily) Cook, Jason (Olivia) Miller, and Victoria (Amir) Drusboski; eight great-grandchildren: Judah, Rebecca, Sydney, Trenton, Colton, Vivian, Austin, and Keaton; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Edward, Walter, and Casey; her husband Nick; and her beloved daughter 'Gerry.'
Sophia was a light in her community and in her church. Her family misses her deeply, yet sends her to that next life with song in their hearts: 'When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me, speaking words of wisdom - Let it be, let it be.'
Visitation and Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 am for viewing and 11:00 am Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1305 E. Mann Rd., Bartow, FL 33830, with Fr. Eugene Grytner officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow. The family will receive friends at St. Thomas Aquinas from 1:00 - 3:00 pm on Saturday after the funeral service and burial. Condolences may be offered at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019