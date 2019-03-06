|
|
STANLEY A.
MCKAY, Jr., 87
LAKELAND - Stanley A. McKay, Jr., passed away on January 27, 2019 at the Melech Hospice House in Tampa, Florida at the age of 87, with his loving wife and children by his side.
From his birth on February 7, 1930, in Camden, New Jersey, to his death, he was a deeply loving and giving man with a heart of gold. He cherished his family, and was particularly proud that all of his children were college graduates. He was a devout Christian, who was hardworking and a lifelong friend to many. He treasured his 30 years in the Navy, 20 years active and 10 years in the fleet reserve. He was an infinitely proud veteran. After leaving the Navy, he went back to college full-time and graduated from the University of Maryland with a master's degree in psychology / counseling. He had a photographic memory and the kind of clever mind that let him fix anything and do everything. It was his wit and entrepreneurial spirit that led him to success with several business ventures. It was his passion for supporting others that drove him to give of himself in extraordinary ways. One of which was his service for 24 years as Santa Claus at Storybook Land in New Jersey. He didn't leave until every child in line had his/her quality time with 'Santa.'
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes (McCoid) McKay and Stanley A. McKay, Sr.; his first wife of 61 years, Ruth; and two sisters, Anna and Marion. He is survived by his beloved wife of 8 years: Jill; siblings, Casilda and Malcolm; sister-in-law Doris Clemenson; 8 children, James McKay Renee), Barbara McKay, Debra (Chris Canfield), Rosemarie (Marc Dickinson), Donald (Sara) McKay, Christine (Richard) Koehn, Elizabeth (Keith) Mitchiner; 9 grandchildren and spouses; 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and their spouses. He also leaves a very special individual, John Kerekes, who was like a son to him. He also leaves his fur babies, Buddy, Riley, Joey, Miss Daisy and Mattie. Stan will be genuinely missed by his family, many lifelong friends, and others whose lives he touched.
Please join us at Lake Gibson Methodist Church, 421 Platt St., Lakeland, FL, 33809, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 for his memorial service with Naval honors.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019