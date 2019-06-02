|
|
STANLEY D.
WAGY, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Stanley D. Wagy, 84, of Winter Haven passed away on May 23, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1934 in Warren, Ohio to Norman and Edyth Wagy. He retired from the State of Florida as a Senior Health Services Manager and in his retirement he devoted his time to helping others.
Stanley is survived by his sons Jeffrey, Doug and Matt; four grandchildren Casey, Caroline, Jack and Rayne; a brother Norman Wagy and a sister Linda Wagy.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven on June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Ledger from June 2 to June 3, 2019