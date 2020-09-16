1/1
STANLEY JONES
1942 - 2020
HAINES CITY - Stanley Jones, 78, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Stanley was born in Newark, OH on January 27, 1942 to Carl and Betty Ryan. He moved to the area in 1960 and worked as the Hardware Manager at Mulberry Pharmacy. Stanley and his wife of 53 years Kay were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Haines City.
Stanley is survived by his wife Kay, Sons Damon (Margiory) and Dan (Vanessa), seven grandchildren, a sister Darlene Orris (Dale) and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:30am in the Oak Hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends starting at 10:00am at the Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel.
Arrangements are under the care of Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801 (352)688-7679.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oak Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
