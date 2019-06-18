|
STANLEY L.
MATHERS Sr., 70
LAKELAND - Stanley L. Mathers Sr. of Lakeland, Florida passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 70.
Son of the late Lamar Mathers and Joyce Mathers, Stanley was born in Lakeland, FL, on January 3, 1949.
Loving husband of Debie Mathers, father of Stanley Mathers, Jr., Stephanie McElroy, Eric Mathers, Kevin Mathers, and Jason Mathers. Stanley is the brother of eight siblings: the late Pam Mathers, Caroline Mc-Gee, Paula Foster, Patsy Hart, Theresa Lord, David Mathers, the late Katrina Jordan, and Wesley Mathers. He is survived by 10 grandchildren: Savannah, Raven, Misty, Memphis, Jordan, Taylor, Hunter, Lincoln, Victoria, and Bryson.
Stanley worked for 39 years and retired from the Power Plant at the City of Lakeland.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2nd Street NW, Lakeland, FL 33810. All friends and family are invited and welcome.
Published in Ledger from June 18 to June 19, 2019